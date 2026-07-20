8 killed as rain triggers landslips in Nagaland

District administrations also reported widespread waterlogging in Mon and Tizit towns that disrupted normal life because of incessant rainfall. (Representational image/File)

Landslides in multiple locations in Nagaland’s Mon district, triggered by heavy rainfall, killed at least eight persons on Sunday and injured several others.

According to the officials in Mon district, the landslides took place around 6.30 am. They said that while bodies of four persons were recovered on Sunday, four more continued to be buried under debris.

“Deeply distressing reports of heavy landslides in Mon. My heartfelt condolences to those who’ve lost loved ones. The state government is closely monitoring the situation. NSDMA, District Administration, DDMA, SDRF, Police, AR & local community are working on ground for search & rescue operations,” said Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.