8 Indians killed in West Asia conflict so far; Kuwait desalination plant worker latest victim

As the war in West Asia entered the fifth week, another Indian national was killed in Kuwait during an Iranian attack on a desalination plant Sunday. This brings the total number of Indian citizens who have died in the US-Israel vs Iran conflict to eight now.

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait, without disclosing the details of the Indian national, posted on X, “Embassy of India in Kuwait expresses its deepest condolences at the tragic demise of an Indian national due to an attack on a desalination facility in Kuwait yesterday. The Embassy is closely coordinating with the Kuwaiti authorities to render all possible support and assistance.”