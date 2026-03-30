8 Indians killed in West Asia conflict so far; Kuwait desalination plant worker latest victim

As the war in West Asia entered the fifth week, another Indian national was killed in Kuwait during an Iranian attack on a desalination plant Sunday. This brings the total number of Indian citizens who have died in the US-Israel vs Iran conflict to eight now.
The Indian Embassy in Kuwait, without disclosing the details of the Indian national, posted on X, “Embassy of India in Kuwait expresses its deepest condolences at the tragic demise of an Indian national due to an attack on a desalination facility in Kuwait yesterday. The Embassy is closely coordinating with the Kuwaiti authorities to render all possible support and assistance.”
Embassy of India in Kuwait expresses its deepest condolences at the tragic demise of an Indian national due to an attack on a desalination facility in Kuwait yesterday. The Embassy is closely coordinating with the Kuwaiti authorities to render all possible support and assistance.
Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity said in a statement on Monday, “A service building at a power and water desalination plant was attacked as part of the Iranian aggression against the State of Kuwait, resulting in the death of an Indian worker and significant material damage to the building.”
Technical and emergency response teams were immediately sent to the site to address the aftermath of the attack and ensure the facility’s continued operation, it added.
There was no official comment from Iran, where state media quoted the Kuwaiti ministry as saying that there was extensive damage at the plant as a result of the attack.
Since February 28, one Indian has been killed in the UAE and Saudi Arabia each, two in Oman, and three on merchant vessels.
On March 24, an Indian national was reported to be among two killed in the UAE when debris of missiles intercepted by the country’s air defence system fell on a street in Abu Dhabi. On March 18, an Indian was killed in Riyadh following a missile attack in Saudi Arabia.
On March 13, two Indian nationals were killed and 10 others injured in a drone strike in Oman’s Sohar city. Earlier, three Indian sailors were killed in attacks on merchant vessels.
About 10 million Indians live and work in West Asia.
Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 25 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting on foreign affairs for more than 17 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More