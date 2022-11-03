scorecardresearch
8 former Indian Navy officers detained in Qatar, embassy making efforts for early release: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Indian Embassy in Qatar has been in touch with Qatari authorities and mission officials had gotten consular access to the detained Indian nationals and ascertained their well being.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi issued the statement. (File)

Amid reports that eight former Indian Navy officers have been detained in Qatar, the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said the Indian embassy there is making all possible efforts for the early release and repatriation of the detained nationals.

Asked about the reports about detention of the former navy officers at a media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “We are aware of the detention of eight Indian nationals who we understand were working for a private company in Qatar.” He said the Indian Embassy in Qatar has been in touch with Qatari authorities and mission officials had gotten consular access to the detained Indian nationals and ascertained their well being.

“The detained persons have also spoken to their family members on a few occasions. We have requested another round of consular access and we are following up with Qatari authorities on this,” he said.

“Our embassy and ministry are in touch with the families. Our embassy there is making all possible efforts for the early release and repatriation of the detained Indian nationals,” Bagchi said.

To a separate question on Twitter-owner billionaire Elon Musk’s statement that the verification blue tick in front of a user’s name that authenticates the account will be charged eight dollars per month, he said, “We will take a decision based on what finally the contours of this subscription service are as and when it happens.”

