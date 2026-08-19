8 in custody for murder of CJP activist’s father, Bengal police now say he got minor injury

The West Bengal Police also said that “active manhunts” were underway for two remaining absconding suspects, and a police house guard has been placed at Hafiz’s residence.

By Arghya Chakraborty

After having arrested eight persons in connection with the killing of a CJP activist’s father and booking them for murder, the West Bengal Police has rejected claims that the 50-year-old Bankura resident died following a “brutal physical assault”, saying he had sustained only “a minor injury” during an alleged attack at his residence and later died after being admitted to a hospital following severe blood pressure fluctuations.

In a post on X, the police said that “misinformation” was being spread on social media about the August 13 incident that took place in Indas in Bankura district.

Laying out what it claimed to be the “facts”, the West Bengal Police said that on the night of August 13, a group of miscreants allegedly accosted Sheikh Abdul Hafiz at his home, purportedly in connection with his visit to Karisunda Paschimpara Primary School that morning to enquire about the school’s facilities.