8 arrested for offering ‘namaz’ in public in Haridwar

July 22, 2022 11:47:14 am
Eight people were arrested for offering ‘namaz’ at a weekly market in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar, police said on Friday.
The accused were later granted bail by the sub-divisional magistrate’s (SDM) court, they said.
Following a tip-off, Nizam (22), Nasim (52), Sajjad Ahmad (50), Mursalin (38), Ashraf (45), Asgar (37), Mustafa (35) and Ikram (47) were arrested in Shivalik Nagar colony late on Thursday evening for offering ‘namaz’ at a weekly market, Superintendent of Police (City) Swatantra Kumar said.
They were arrested under Section 151 of the Criminal Procedure Code (design to commit any cognisable offence) and produced before the SDM’s court. The court gave them a warning and granted them bail, he said.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Neeraj Chopra qualifies for final with 88.39 m throw in first attempt
Ranil Wickremesinghe and his relationship with the RajapaksasPremium
Latest News
CBSE 12th Results 2022: Overall pass percentage dips, fewer students scoring 95% and above
Karan Johar on favouring Janhvi Kapoor over Sara Ali Khan on Koffee with Karan episode: ‘Love them both dearly’
Petrol Diesel Price Today: Check fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other cities
Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on Aug 7; opens ticket sales
YouTube to remove videos spreading abortion falsehoods
Ranveer Singh goes naked for magazine shoot, memes break the internet
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals incensed
Flo-Jo, the woman that even the fastest living woman Shericka Jackson couldn’t beat
A Jan. 6 mystery: Why did it take so long to deploy the National Guard?
Hair for Hope-India to host third global donation event for cancer survivors on Sunday
From favourite cuisine to go-to dish to cook, Sobhita Dhulipala reveals it all in ‘AMA’ session
Opium worth Rs 8 lakh seized in Delhi’s Dwarka; two arrested, including MCD staff