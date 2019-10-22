Toggle Menu
7th pay commission: Govt employees of J-K, Ladakh UTs to get salaries as per 7th CPC

7th pay commission for Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh government employees: Home Minister Amit Shah has approved the proposal of payment of all 7th CPC allowances to the government employees of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh, which shall come into existence from October 31.

7th pay commission for Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh government employees: The Union Home Ministry has issued the necessary orders in this regard.

The government employees of the new Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh — will get salaries and other benefits as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission from October 31, officials said on Tuesday.

Home Minister Amit Shah has approved the proposal of payment of all 7th CPC allowances to the government employees of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh, which shall come into existence from October 31.

The central government had on August 5 announced the abrogation of the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and its bifurcation into two UTs.

