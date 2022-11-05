7th India Water Week | It’s time to end all inter-state water disputes: Dhankhar

Observing that inter-state water disputes are in favour of none and go against the interest of the country, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Saturday that the time has come to take proactive initiatives to resolve these disputes.

Addressing the valedictory session of the 7th India Water Week organised at Greater Noida, Dhankhar expressed hope to see some “positive results” in this direction. When Dhankhar made these remarks, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhwat were also present on the dais.

“With the presence of two very senior ministers and particularly Narendra Singh ji Tomar, for whom all of us have very high regard, I will appeal to him that in the true spirit of federalism, time has come now that we take proactive initiatives to resolve inter-state water disputes. These disputes are in favour of none and go against the very interest of the country and the people at large. I am sure, with the sagacious approach and the experience he brings on the table, I expect positive results,” Dhankhar said.

Dhankhar also appealed to people to make judicious use of natural and energy resources.

“I will make an appeal, our economic strength, our capacity to use resources, can not be correlated to their consumption. The consumption of natural resources including water, electricity, gas and energy can not be done merely on the basis of economic strength. We can not exploit these resources on the plank that we can afford,” Dhankhar said.

Dhankhar highlighted that equitable distribution of natural resources is the fundamental spirit of the Indian Constitution.

“It is the fundamental spirit of the Indian constitution. It is reflected in the Directive Principle of the State policy. There shall be equitable distribution of natural resources,” he said.

“I firmly believe that with these resources, we are trustees in respect thereof. We can not be reckless with rampant exploitation of these resources,” he added.

Dhankhar further said, “We all must work towards optimum and efficient utilisation of natural and energy resources in any form—electricity, water, petrol, gas.”

Earlier, addressing the gathering, Tomar said that he was aware that the biggest consumption of water happened in the field of agriculture. In this era of climate change, it has become necessary to know how to manage water, Tomar said.

Tomar further said that the way, the campaign for cleanliness was started on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, similarly there is a need to run a big campaign for this too.

Tomar said, all should join hands for “Save Water – Save Life Campaign” then only this goal can be achieved.

In his address, Shekhawat said that India has emerged as the role model for the developing countries.

In her address, Debashree Mukherjee, Special Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti, said that this has been the largest edition of the India Water Week. The delegates from 28 countries participated in the 7th India Water Week and more than 200 papers were presented, she informed.