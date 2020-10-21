78-yr-old doctor held for sexually harassing woman patient: Police

The woman alleged that the doctor locked the door from inside. “He then touched me inappropriately and kissed me. I tried raising an alarm, managed to push him and escaped,” she has said in her police complaint.

A 78-year-old dermatologist has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a woman in his clinic on Friday. The police said the skin specialist had also been arrested in 2015 for allegedly molesting another woman.

According to the police, in the latest incident, a 48-year-old woman visited the doctor in his clinic on August 26 for treatment of an allergy on her forehead. The woman has alleged in her complaint that the doctor touched her inappropriately and asked her questions that made her uncomfortable. The doctor gave her medicines and asked her to return after 15 days. Accordingly, she visited his clinic on September 12. Again, he touched her inappropriately, the woman has alleged.

She visited his clinic again on Friday, as the doctor had given her another appointment. “This time I went with my two sons. Elder son remained in the car while I took the younger one along as he had some allergy on his forehead. The doctor called him first. After he came out, I went in at 5 pm,” she told the police.

The woman alleged that the doctor locked the door from inside. “He then touched me inappropriately and kissed me. I tried raising an alarm, managed to push him and escaped,” she has said in her police complaint.

The woman then called her husband, who asked her to lodge a complaint at the local police station. Police have registered a case under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 (B) (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (zone II) Rajiv Jain confirmed the arrest. “The incident took place in the evening after which she came to the police station. Case was registered by night and the accused was arrested.”

The police said the accused was remanded in police custody till Monday. He was again produced in court on Monday and sent to jail.

