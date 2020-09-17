78 deaths, record 2,717 virus cases in Punjab

There are 21,022 active cases of infection in the state, of which 451 are on oxygen support and 82 on ventilator support. 63,570 patients have been discharged. (Representational)

Seventy-eight people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Wednesday while state recorded sharpest single-day spike of 2,717 fresh cases, pushed the state’s infection tally to 87,184. The state has reported 2,592 deaths so far.

The previous highest daily figures were reported on September 13, when the state recorded 2,628 cases.

Fifteen fatalities were reported from Ludhiana; 11 from Patiala; 10 from Jalandhar; nine from Bathinda; six from Bathinda; five each from Hoshiarpur and Sangrur; and three from Moga.

Two deaths each were reported from Fazilka, Kapurthala, Muktsar and Rupnagar and one each from Barnala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Mansa and Pathankot.

Meanwhile, Hazoori Ragi Bhai Harnam Singh Srinagar Wale, who under treatment at a private hospital for past couple of days for high fever, died Wednesday. Health officials said that it is a suspected Covid death. The 60-year-old’s report is still awaited.

Maximum new cases of infections were from Ludhiana district (562), followed by Mohali (272), Amritsar (267), Patiala (247), Jalandhar (209), Hoshiarpur (206), Gurdaspur (144), Faridkot (131), Bathinda (119) and Ropar (78).

Two Assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) aged 48 and 52, from the accounts branch of SSP Ludhiana Rural office were among those who tested positive.

Ludhiana has reported maximum Covid deaths (622), followed by Jalandhar (281), Amritsar (278) Patiala (264) and Mohali (139). Ludhiana has also reported maximum cases of infection (14738), followed by Jalandhar (10358), Patiala (9459), Mohali (7443) and Amritsar (7236).

Sangrur has reported 121 deaths, sixth highest from any district and Gurdaspur has reported 4504 cases of infection, sixth highest from any district.

There are 21,022 active cases of infection in the state, of which 451 are on oxygen support and 82 on ventilator support. 63,570 patients have been discharged.

Punjab has highest fatality rate, least recovery rate

Among the top 17 states in the country with most cases of Covid-19 infection, Punjab is placed at the bottom with least recovery rate of 72 per cent. Among these 17 states, only Maharashtra has lesser recovery rate (71 per cent), as on September 15 (Tuesday) as per Daily Status Report by Punjab’s Governance Reforms department on State’s Covid Response. The report also mentions Kerala as having recovery rate similar to Punjab, but underlines that data for the state was updated till September 14. The national average recovery rate was 78 per cent, as per the report.

As per the statistics in the report, Punjab has maximum Covid fatality rate (3 per cent), followed by Maharashtra and Gujarat (2.8 per cent), Delhi (2.1 per cent) and Madhya Pradesh (2 per cent). The national Covid fatality rate was 1.6 per cent as on September 15, as per the report.

With ENS Jalandhar and Ludhiana

