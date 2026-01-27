77th Republic Day: Perform duties enshrined in Constitution, says Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday called upon citizens to sincerely discharge their duties enshrined in the Constitution to make India a leading republic in the world and “propagate the message of happiness, peace and dharma” to the whole world.

He was addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag at RSS’s Muzaffarpur divisional office, ‘Madhukar Niketan’, on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day.

“It is the Constitution that teaches us dharma… Everyone should be encouraged to read the Preamble, the Directive Principles of State Policy, Fundamental Duties, and Fundamental Rights,” he said.

“Our Constitution says ‘We the People of India’ have provided the republic system to ourselves, and we all have to run this country together,” he said.