77th Republic Day: Perform duties enshrined in Constitution, says Mohan Bhagwat

He was addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag at RSS’s Muzaffarpur divisional office, ‘Madhukar Niketan’, on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (PTI Photo/File)

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday called upon citizens to sincerely discharge their duties enshrined in the Constitution to make India a leading republic in the world and “propagate the message of happiness, peace and dharma” to the whole world.

“It is the Constitution that teaches us dharma… Everyone should be encouraged to read the Preamble, the Directive Principles of State Policy, Fundamental Duties, and Fundamental Rights,” he said.

“Our Constitution says ‘We the People of India’ have provided the republic system to ourselves, and we all have to run this country together,” he said.

“The makers of our Constitution considered dharma essential. There are laws but everything runs on the basis of dharma, which connects, uplifts and makes everyone walk together, and does not let things scatter. Even Ambedkar sahab spoke many times about the necessity of dharma,” the RSS chief said. —PTI

