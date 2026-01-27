77th Republic Day: Military might, with a dash of Sindoor

This year marks the first Republic Day after Operation Sindoor where India is set to showcase its military might. (Photo: Screengrab from The Indian Express Live on YouTube)

IN ITS first Republic Day celebrations after Operation Sindoor, India showcased its military might with a display of fighter jets, indigenously built missiles, newly raised units and lethal weapons used during the military operations last year.

President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen were the chief guests at the 77th Republic Day celebrations, the theme for which was ‘150 years of Vande Mataram’.

The parade began with President Droupadi Murmu taking the salute shortly after she arrived at Kartavya Path in a traditional buggy along with Costa and von der Leyen.