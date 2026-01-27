77th Republic Day: Military might, with a dash of Sindoor

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
IN ITS first Republic Day celebrations after Operation Sindoor, India showcased its military might with a display of fighter jets, indigenously built missiles, newly raised units and lethal weapons used during the military operations last year.
President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen were the chief guests at the 77th Republic Day celebrations, the theme for which was ‘150 years of Vande Mataram’.
The parade began with President Droupadi Murmu taking the salute shortly after she arrived at Kartavya Path in a traditional buggy along with Costa and von der Leyen.
PM Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, several other Union ministers, the country’s top military brass, foreign diplomats and senior officials were among the spectators. Around 10,000 special guests were invited.
BrahMos supersonic missiles, Akash weapon systems, ‘Suryastra’ universal rocket launcher system, Main Battle Tank Arjun, Dhanush artillery guns and Divyastra battery were among the major weapon systems displayed at the parade.
A total of 29 Indian Air Force aircraft, including 16 fighter jets, four transport aircraft and nine helicopters, participated in the flypast. Notably, two Rafale jets, two MiG-29s, two Su-30s, and one Jaguar aircraft flew in a special Op Sindoor formation, alongside other formations, including transport aircraft and helicopters of the IAF. On the ground, the IAF contingent comprised four officers and 144 airmen.
For the first time, the parade showcased a phased Battle Array Format of the Indian Army, including the aerial component. It showcased the Recce element comprising the 61 Cavalry, followed by High Mobility Reconnaissance Vehicle, India’s first indigenously designed Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle. This was followed by the T-90 BHISHMA and Main Battle Tank Arjun rolling past the saluting dais with aerial support from combat helicopters.
Other Mechanised Columns included BMP-II Infantry Combat Vehicle, along with Nag Missile System (Tracked) Mk-2. A detachment of Special Forces also followed, comprising Ajayketu All-Terrain Vehicle, Randhwaj Rugged Terrain Tactical Transport System and Dhawansak Light Strike Vehicles. Following them were Robotic Dogs, UGVs and four Autonomous Unmanned Ground Vehicles.
The combat support element comprised India’s new generation unmanned warhead arsenal showcased through Shaktibaan and Divyastra, mounted on specialised High Mobility Vehicles (HMV 6×6).
They demonstrated advanced surveillance through swarm drones, tethered drone systems, and an indigenously developed tactical hybrid UAV ZOLT, employed for direction of artillery fire. A range of loitering munitions were also showcased.
A glass-cased Integrated Operational Centre, depicting the conduct of Operation Sindoor in brief, also rolled down Kartavya Path.
An animal contingent featuring soldiers alongside Bactrian camels, Zanskar ponies, black kites (raptors), ingenious and vigilant birds and Indian breed dogs (Mudhol Hound, Rampur Hound, Chippiparai, Kombai, and Rajapalayam) equipped with bullet-resistant jackets, cameras, GPS, radios and advanced surveillance systems, were also showcased.
A military contingent from the EU, carrying the military staff flag and flags of Operations Atalanta and Aspides, the naval operations of the grouping, also featured at the parade. It was the EU’s first participation in such an event outside of Europe.
The Indian Navy tableau depicted a stitched ship from the fifth century CE, now christened INSV Kaundinya.
