Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: Multi-layer security at Red Fort ahead of PM Modi’s address

Independence Day Live Updates, August 14: The country is gearing up to celebrate 75 years of Independence, with over 20 crore flags expected to be atop houses across India. As part of the celebrations, monuments and significant places across states were lit up in the Tricolour, while entry to sites protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) was made free from August 5 to August 15.
At the Red Fort, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Independence Day, a multi-layered security cover along with Facial Recognition System cameras have been installed at each entry/exit point. Security personnel also deployed trained catchers to ensure that the premises remain monkey-free during the day. As many as 231 regular kite-flyers from the walled city area were roped in by the police to ensure a clear sky for about three hours on the morning of August 15.
This year, the BJP government launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign as part of its ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. The party-led governments in several states have been distributing flags and setting targets to manufacture the Tricolour.
India is commemorating Sunday, August 14, as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. The commemoration was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this date last year. In a tweet, he had said that “Partition’s pain can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence”, and that the day would be marked “in memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people”.
This date also marks Pakistan’s independence day. On August 10, the country’s Foreign Office criticised India’s announcement as a “mischievous” way to “hypocritically and one-sidedly invoke the tragic events and mass migration that occurred in the wake of Independence in 1947”, and said that “If the Indian leaders genuinely care about agony, suffering, and pain, they must work to improve the conditions of the Muslims and other minorities in India”.
We take a look at the political developments and the violence around the Partition. Read here
Shashi Deshpande writes: In just a few hours from now, independent India will be 75 years. The nation will, as usual, have the traditional official celebrations. But the truth is that we are jaded, the miracle of freedom no longer dazzles us. For those of us who saw the British flag come down and the Indian flag take its place, these are disquieting times. Times of evading the truth, of evading reality. We celebrate our Independence, but we have edged out the story of Partition. Is it intentional amnesia? Or have we truly forgotten it? True, humans can forget what they want to in a heartbeat. But Partition is the Siamese twin of our freedom. It was the price we paid for freedom, the price that was paid by people who lost the homes they had lived in for generations only because of a line drawn on a map. Read more
In just a few hours, India will turn 75!
This year, celebrations were marked by the BJP government's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and a series of events under the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.
Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates!