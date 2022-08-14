Independence Day 2022: 167-year-old steam engine to run on August 15

August 14, 2022 5:59:28 pm
To mark the 75th year of Independence on August 15, Southern Railway will put on track the oldest steam locomotive in the country for a heritage run from Chennai Egmore to Kadambakkam.
According to a tweet by Divisional Railway Manager, Chennai, Southern Railway, the oldest steam locomotive–EIR-21–will run from Chennai Egmore at 12 pm on August 15.
“The oldest steam locomotive, EIR-21, manufactured in 1855, which hauled the first train from Howrah to Delhi in 1866, has been restored by Loco Works, Perambur. A heritage run of EIR-21 with one coach will be organised on 15-08-2022 from Chennai Egmore to Kodambakkam at 1200 hrs,” DRM, Chennai, tweeted.
Manufactured in England in 1855 by Kitson, Thompson and Hewitson, EIR-21 was shipped to British India in the same year and the locomotive pulled the first train from Howrah in West Bengal to Delhi in 1866.
As per the official information, it was used by the East India Company and English and British training company between Howrah and Raniganj before being recalled in 1909 and thereafter kept in Jamalpur workshop.
However, it was again put into operation in 2010 for a heritage run from Chennai Central to Avadi after being restored. The locomotive has a 130-hp steam engine and can accelerate at a maximum speed of 45 km/hr.
