75% quota in pvt jobs not from retrospective effect, says Haryana’s Deputy chief minister

The proposed legislation on 75 per cent reservation for residents of Haryana in private sector jobs, as and when it is enacted, will not be implemented with retrospective effect, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has said.

“The provision of (75 per cent) reservation would be implemented in new recruitments only. Those already recruited won’t be sacked,” said Dushyant.

The key promise was part of the pre-poll manifesto of Dushyant’s Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which went on to win 10 seats in last year’s Assembly elections and joined hands with the BJP to form the government in state.

The issue was discussed in Cabinet meeting on January 31 it was decided that the matter will be referred to the Legal Remembrancer for an opinion and discussed with the industrialists. The decision to bring a bill in this regard in the Budget Session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha beginning February 17 has been left to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Meanwhile, the state Labour Department has begun putting together a draft that will be taken up in another Cabinet meeting ahead of the Budget Session. The state government has planned to give powers to the inspecting teams of the Labour Department to ensure 75 per cent reservation to residents of Haryana in private sector jobs.

A senior official of the state Town and Country Planning Department confirmed that that there is already a provision of similar reservation for Haryana residents in non-technical posts. “We put this condition whenever anybody applies for CLU (change of land use) to set up industry or institutes such as schools. If the condition is not met, we can cancel the CLU certificate as per existing provisions. However, the industries and institutions have informed us that they have ensured that 75 per cent jobs go to Haryana residents,” the official said.

The official, however, said that even residents of other states are often shown as belonging to Haryana. “Once you get job, you start living in Haryana. Then it is very easy to get a certificate of local residence. This is the game owners of many industries and institutions have been playing for long,” the official added.

Dushyant confirmed that they have decided to give inspection powers to the Labour Department to streamline the reservation benefit to local youths.

“The Town and Country Planning department doesn’t have enough manpower to inspect the industries and institutions to ensure compliance of the reservation norms. The civic bodies don’t have powers to inspect the industries and institutions for such purposes. That’s why we have given this task to the Labour Department. The Labour Department has two units – one for inspection and another is factory unit. We have decided to give inspection power to both units,” Dushyant told The Indian Express. Dushyant holds the labour portfolio.

In the Assembly session held in November 2019, Dushyant had announced that a bill would be tabled in next session. Then, CM Khattar had said, “There is already a provision of 75 per cent (reservation for) jobs for Haryana residents if the CLUs are sought for industries, entrepreneurs and corporates. But unfortunately, it was never monitored and implemented. As of now there is no mechanism or system for it. For it, a permanent mechanism would be formulated. Seventy five per cent of the jobs should be given to the Haryana residents. If any entrepreneur gives 95 per cent quota to the residents of Haryana, we will give them special benefits. A policy will be framed for the same”.

