75 pc of average area in UP, Bihar & Jharkhand see deficit rainfall: IMD

SIX STATES, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, received below normal rainfall during this monsoon season culminating on Friday, data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed.

As on September 29, Manipur (-47 per cent), Bihar (-31 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (-28 per cent), Tripura (-24 per cent), Mizoram (-22 per cent) and Jharkhand (-21 per cent) recorded rainfall deficit during this season.

In June, the IMD had predicted below normal rainfall over eastern India. The only exception is Sikkim with 19 per cent rainfall.

But the larger issue remains with the Indo-Gangetic plains which as a region suffered from poor rainfall throughout this season. Approximately 75 per cent average area of UP, Jharkhand and Bihar have recorded below normal rainfall this season. This deficit is expected to impact the cultivation of Kharif crops in the region, mainly rice, which needs good rainfall. Declaration of drought situation now seems imminent.

IMD officials said that almost all low-pressure systems or depressions formed in the Bay of Bengal maintained and followed a west-northwestward track and headed towards Rajasthan-Pakistan. As a result, these rain-bearing systems largely skirted past the Indo-Gangetic plains.

Moreover, the monsoon trough remained to the south of its normal position for a maximum number of days during this season, thus opposing the monsoon active-break phases. The plains, thus, remained devoid of good and widespread rainfall.

The continuing La Niña, cooler than usual sea surface over the Pacific Ocean, during the monsoon season and overall, for the third consecutive year, is also being blamed for the highly uneven rainfall distribution over the country during this season.

For instance, 34 districts of the total 38 (89 per cent area) of Bihar reported deficient rainfall between June and September this year. The state faced the sixth driest monsoon season since 1901 (see box). The most rainfall deficient districts were Bhagalpur (-59 per cent), Lakhisarai (-54 per cent), Sitamarhi (-53 per cent), Sheikhpura and Saran (-50 per cent, each) and Saharsa and Katihar (-48 per cent, each).

The 2022 monsoon will go down as Uttar Pradesh’s 10th driest in 122 years. Of the 75 districts, 53 received below normal rainfall this season, which translates to (70 per cent area). Eastern UP had larger dry areas, with only 10 out of 42 districts recording normal or above rainfall. While 12 of 33 Western UP districts recorded normal rainfall this season.

Farrukhabad (-75 per cent), Gautambuddhnagar (-72 per cent), Gaziabad (-70 per cent), Kushinagar (-63 per cent), Chitrakoot (-59 per cent),

Kanpur Dehant, Chandauli, Jyotibaphulenagar and Shahjahanpur (-58 per cent, each) were the driest districts in UP.

In Jharkhand, 16 out of 24 districts (64 per cent area) recorded deficient rainfall and the driest among them were Pakur (-60 per cent), Sahebganj (-58 per cent), Godda (-54 per cent), Garhwa (-44 per cent) and Jamtara (-46 per cent). This year’s monsoon season will end as Jharkhand’s fifth worst in 122 years.