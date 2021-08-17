75 ‘Hunar Haats’ to be set up across country: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday said that a target has been set by the ministry to provide job opportunites to 7.5 lakh artisans and craftsmen through 75 ‘Hunar Haats’ (fairs) which will be set up over the coming months. To be organised across the country, the 75 Haats will be a part of the ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ and will mark 75 years of India’s Independence.

Naqvi said that 75 “Amrit Mahotsav Parks” will also be constructed on the vacant Waqf lands across the country under Waqf Taraqqiati Scheme and Pradhanmantri Jan Vikas Karykram of the Union Minority Affairs Ministry. Naqvi said that under the ‘Amrit Mahotsav’, ‘Mera Watan, Mera Chaman’ mushairas and kavi sammelans will also be organised across the country till 2023, where poets will deliver the message of “Ek Bharat- Shrestha Bharat”. The minister said that the 75 haats will be organised with the resolve of “Vocal for Local” in all parts of the country. There will also be a section for traditional culinary experts, where people will enjoy traditional dishes from different regions.