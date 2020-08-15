Independence Day 2020: When, where and how to watch PM Modi’s speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day in 2019. (Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day on Saturday. This will be Modi’s seventh consecutive speech from the iconic monument as the Prime Minister of India since 2014. Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in the national capital and many other parts of the country.

The Red Fort has already been closed for public ahead of the Independence Day celebrations. A total of eight roads– Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its Link Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP flyover — will be closed for general public from 4 am to 10 am.

When is PM Modi’s Independence Day speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the nation at 7.30 am on Saturday, August 15. On his arrival at 7.18 AM in front of the Lahore Gate of the Red Fort, the prime minister will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar.

After unfurling the national flag, the prime minister will address the nation, where he is likely to talk about measures taken to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country. According to a Defence ministry statement, the prime minister will also receive the Guard of Honour contingent, consisting of one officer and 24 men each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police.

Where to watch PM Modi’s Independence Day speech

Viewers can watch the live telecast of the Independence Day programmes on the national broadcaster Doordarshan from 6.35 am on August 15. The event will be live streamed on Doordarshan’s YouTube channel as well. The Indian Express will also run a live blog on the same and update it real time on social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook.

Although the 74th I-Day will be celebrated in a manner befitting the occasion, it will witness a truncated list of dignitaries, chairs instead of rugs for seating in several areas, police in personal protective equipment, and no participation of schoolchildren.

How to watch PM Modi’s Independence Day speech

The Independence Day celebrations will be telecast live on all channels, besides being live streamed on YouTube which collaborated with national broadcaster Doordarshan in 2013 to host the live streams of the celebrations of national festivals.

The ceremony on Saturday morning shall consist of a guard of honour by the armed forces and the Delhi Police to PM Modi, unfurling of the national flag, firing of the 21-gun salute, speech by the PM, singing of the national anthem immediately after his speech, and release of tri-coloured balloons at the end.

