74 kids orphaned by Covid to get assistance from Kerala govt

The Kerala Government on Monday announced relief measures for children whose parents died of Covid-19 infection.

Kerala’s Health, Women and Child Development Minister Veena George said that an order has been issued sanctioning financial assistance for children who lost their parents in coronavirus. The assistance will cover children who lost both parents, as also those who lost their lone parent — with the other parent having died or abandoned them earlier — to Covid-19.

Under the scheme, the children would get a monthly deposit of Rs 2,000 from the government until they are 18 years old. The government will also start a fixed deposit of Rs 3 lakh in their accounts.