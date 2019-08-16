Article 370 to development, farmers to soldiers: What CMs said on I-Day celebrations

Haryana

Unfurling the Tricolour in Sonipat, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar appreciated the Centre’s decisions on Jammu of Kashmir. “The duo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah rid us of this pain (Article 370) like Krishna-Arjun, fulfilling the dream of Sardar Patel,” he said.

On his government’s achievements, Khattar said, “Haryana’s youth have sacrificed their lives for Kashmir. For soldiers and ex-servicemen, our government has taken several major steps. We ended an era of corruption. Literate panchayats, e-governance, online facilities helped Haryana rise. Today, Haryana’s youths have visibly changed. Farmers have become more empowered.”

Madhya Pradesh

Chief Minister Kamal Nath announced that successful industrialists will be made brand ambassadors of the state and a three-day investment summit ‘Magnificent Madhya Pradesh’ will be organised in Indore in October. In his Independence Day speech at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal, the CM said an atmosphere of confidence is being created to attract investment, and in seven months the state has attracted investment of Rs 6,158 crore. He said loans of more than 20 lakh farmers have been waived, farmers are getting electricity at half the rate, and the poor are getting 100 units at Rs 100.

Bihar

In his Independence Day speech, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said he had fulfilled his 2012 promise of taking electricity to each household. He reiterated his government’s commitment to maintain communal harmony and not compromise on three Cs — crime, corruption and communalism. He said the state’s premier heath institute, Patna Medical College and Hospital, would soon have 5,400 beds and Nalanda Medical College and Hospital would have 2,500 beds. Police have divided its functioning between law and order and investigation from August 15 and all police station vehicles are GPS-enabled, he added. Kumar announced residential schools for talented Muslim students.

Punjab

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh warned inimical forces against any attempt to destroy peace and harmony of the country, and called upon the people to join hands in fighting such forces. Addressing a gathering at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium in Jalandhar after hoisting the national flag, he said there were anti-national forces that were envious of the peace and development in Punjab. “Let us rededicate ourselves to work collectively to build a strong and prosperous Punjab…” he said.

Odisha

Paying homage to freedom fighters and soldiers who died on duty, CM Naveen Patnaik in his Independence Day address promised that he, his ministers and senior bureaucrats would personally interact with people to monitor government schemes and services. Bringing up his demand to include the word “ahimsa” in the preamble to the Constitution, he said, “We feel that Gandhiji’s principles are more relevant today.”

Gujarat

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani credited PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah with making this Independence Day a historic day with the decisions on Jammu and Kashmir. “The dream of Swarajya was accomplished by the two sons of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel, and similarly from Gujarat, PM Modi and Home Minister Shah, after 73 years of independence in 2019 have fulfilled the dream of complete Swarajya again,” he said. He emphasised that good governance was a priority for the central and state governments.

Kerala

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, “When leaders of democratic parties are under house arrest, we should think whether we are getting closer to democracy or away from it… We hear a lot of reports about weak and hapless people being denied justice on the ground of the religion they are born in… The brutal killings and insult on behalf of religion is a blot on the society which takes pride in its humaneness.” He said the federal spirit is the life of the Constitution. “Ours is a country where the states have distinctive rights and powers. If there is encroachment on such rights and powers of the states, such a move is against the federal spirit as well as the principles of the Constitution. Against the background of these factors, Independence Day is a time to introspect,” he added.

Andhra Pradesh

In his Independence Day speech at Vijayawada, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasised that his government was corruption-free and transparent, and that he gave equal priority to people’s welfare and development. He listed welfare schemes and legislation his government had introduced, and launched the flagship Village Volunteers System for taking governance to the doorstep of people by involving 2.8 lakh village volunteers. He said YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme will be started from October 15, under which power would be provided to farmers free of cost and each farmer would get Rs 12,500 per year for four years.

Assam

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said his government had appealed for a sample re-verification in the update of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) for a correct and error-free register. “We hope that when the Supreme Court-monitored process is complete, the people of Assam will get a historic document, where no foreigner will be included and no Indian will be left out,” he said. The CM highlighted the success of his government in various fields.

Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced trifurcation of Vellore district, one of the largest districts in Tamil Nadu. After unfurling the Tricolour at Fort St George, the state secretariat, Palaniswami said that Vellore will be divided into three districts with headquarters in Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur. Palaniswami said the decision was taken following demands from various ministers, MLAs and the public.

West Bengal

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for peaceful movements to preserve political and economic freedom, freedom of speech and democratic rights. “We must always strive for political freedom, economic freedom, freedom of expression, & preserve democratic rights. When these are not given, we should organise peaceful movements to preserve these rights.” she tweeted. “We must unite India… Secularism is what identifies and unites us as a nation.” Later, speaking at the Independence Day celebrations, she said, “I love Kashmir. I don’t want to get into the merits of Article 370 but let me say this again, the method was wrong. The way it was implemented is undemocratic, by terrorising people at gunpoint.”

Telangana

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao unfurled the Tricolour at Golconda Fort. In his speech, he mentioned the welfare schemes launched by his government. He announced he had issued orders to waive crop loans of up to Rs 1 lakh, as promised during elections. “As part of our efforts to improve delivery of government services, we have enacted new Panchayat Raj and Municipal Acts as part of overall administrative reforms.” He said that due to his government’s fiscal discipline and practical policies and vision, the state’s wealth had gone up from Rs 4 lakh crore in 2014 to Rs 8.66 lakh crore in 2018-19.

Maharashtra

The government will strive to ensure that rehabilitation of flood-affected people is done in record time, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, adding that efforts will be made to make the state drought-free by diverting rain water from Konkan region to North Maharashtra and Marathwada as well as water from Wainganga river to Vidarbha by constructing a tunnel. “An unprecedented Rs 1.5 lakh crore investment has been made in the agriculture sector. At least Rs 50,000 crore has been deposited in bank accounts of farmers under government subsidies and agriculture schemes,” he said.

Karnataka

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said his government is committed to ensuring that employment opportunities of Kannadigas are never compromised. He called on those migrating to Karnataka to adapt to Kannada culture, lifestyle and language without compromising their identity. “At the same time, in the federal structure, we are ready to offer equal opportunities to all those who come to Karnataka seeking employment opportunities,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh

Claiming that in two years UP has established new heights of development, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed the state’s commitment to achieve the target of $1-trillion economy. Congratulating PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for scrapping J&K’s special status, Adityanath said the dream of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, BR Ambedkar, SP Mookerjee and Subhash Chandra Bose has been achieved.

Goa

Leaders like SP Mookerjee and AB Vajpayee strived for years for a “single identity”, what they called “Bhartitiva”, which was finally achieved under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said in his Independence Speech. “We can truly call ourselves Indian. That Bhartitva is finally complete and we are independent for the first time as one country with the complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of the country. We always aspired to the philosophy of Ek Vidhan, Ek Pradhan, Ek Vichar,” he said. Sawant thanked relief workers, volunteers and state disaster management units for helping out during the rain and floods.

Rajasthan

Previous Congress-led governments contributed a lot to India’s development and infrastructure building, based on which the country reached where it is today, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said after hoisting the Tricolour. He said that an impression was being created that all development happened only after 2014, when the Narendra Modi dispensation assumed office.

Arunachal Pradesh

Pema Khandu congratulated PM Narendra Modi on the decisions on J&K, and said, "The provisions of Article 371 are inclusive in nature, but those of Article 370 are primarily divisive… I assure the people of my state that the provisions of Article 371-H will continue to stay in force and the same had been categorically assured in Parliament by the Centre." —ENS Chandigarh, Bhopal, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Vadodara, Mumbai Thiruvananthapuram, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Chennai, Kolkata, Panaji, Lucknow and PTI inputs