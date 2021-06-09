J&K court orders inquiry against police officer for ‘shoddy’ probe in UAPA case

Justice Gupta directed the Jammu zone IGP to "conduct a departmental inquiry against deliquent police officer namely Sunny Gupta, DySP who has not done his job in an honest and abled manner''.

A magistrate on Tuesday ordered a departmental inquiry against a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police for conducting investigation in a “very perfunctory and unprofessional manner” in a case related to ten alleged underground workers of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen in Kishtwar district.

Framing charges against seven of the ten accused men and discharging the three others, third additional sessions judge, Jammu, Sunit Gupta, who also hears NIA cases, “strongly recommended” initiation of a departmental inquiry against DySP Sunny Singh — the investigating officer.

He should be asked as to “why and under what circumstances, he had not collected the real evidence” against accused and “left out important aspects” of the case, Justice Gupta said.

“Before parting, I would like to register my reservations and dissatisfaction against the investigating officer of the present case who appeared to have conducted investigation in a very perfunctory and unprofessional manner,” the judge observed, adding that the “quality of investigation nowhere speaks that it has been conducted by a gazetted officer of the rank of DySP”.

He directed the Jammu zone IGP to “conduct a departmental inquiry against deliquent police officer namely Sunny Gupta, DySP who has not done his job in an honest and abled manner”.

He directed his office to communicate this order to IGP Jammu for compliance. All 10 of the accused were arrested after an FIR was registered at Dacchan police station in 2020 on charges of providing logistical support to Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists.