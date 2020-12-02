73-yr-old protester Kangana Ranaut tweeted about says ‘can go to Delhi even now’

The 73-year-old farmer, Mohinder Kaur.

Mohinder Kaur (73), a resident of village Bahadurgarh Jandian of Bathinda, has around 13 acres of land which she once tilled herself after her husband was diagnosed with asthma. Kaur came into limelight after actor Kangana Ranaut recently tweeted her picture claiming that she was the same “Dadi” who was part of Shaheen Bagh protest and now had joined the farmers’ stir. The tweet alleged that she was available for protests for Rs 100.

While the actor deleted the tweet after she was slammed for sharing fake news, Mohinder Kaur said, “I was told some actor wrote about me like this. She never visited my house, never saw what I am doing and she said that ‘I am available at Rs 100’. Bhot buri gal hai…assi ki karne hai 100 rupaye.”

She added,”I have three daughters, all are married. My son lives with me along with his wife and children. I have harvested crop with sickles. I pick cotton even now. At home, I sow vegetables for the family myself and take care of the crop.”

Kaur, who has a hunched back, said that farming is very difficult and that’s the reason that she had been going to morchas to support farmers. “I am also a farmer. I have been going to petrol pumps to stage dharnas on a regular basis,” she said.

Dharampal, president of BKU (Ugrahan), Sangat block, said, “She had come at Dabwali border dharna as well, but we turned her back when we were to march ahead because of her age. She, however, kept on insisting that she wanted to go along.”

Kaur said, “I can go to Delhi even now. I have that enthusiasm .. I am active enough to be part of farmers’ agitation.”

Her husband, Labh Singh, said that the family got upset when someone showed them the tweet and explained its meaning in Punjabi. “But what can we do about such persons,” he said. Dharampal added, “They need to know the value of dignity of labour and should come and see what farming is and how people of all ages work in villages rather than picking a picture and writing whatever they want due to their fixed agenda.”

