This 73-year-old Kerala woman just taught a viral lesson in civic sense—and authorities are taking notes

Prabhavathi from Kerala’s Kozhikode was honoured by the motor vehicle department for that act.

Written by: Shaju Philip
3 min readThiruvananthapuramFeb 13, 2026 07:30 PM IST
Kerala woman teaching civic sensePrabhavathi said she is no stranger to reacting when people need reminders about civic sense. (Credits: Facebook/ Shafeeque Areekode)
This week, she became a champion of pedestrian rights when a video showed her waylaying a two-wheeler ridden on a footpath, giving the rider a lesson in manners and forcing him onto the road. On Friday, the 73-year-old Prabhavathi from Kerala’s Kozhikode was honoured by the motor vehicle department for that act.

The viral video showed Prabhavathi blocking the rider’s path and refusing to let him pass, finally forcing him to retreat. To The Indian Express, Prabhavathi said she is no stranger to reacting when people need reminders about civic sense.

“I was walking through the footpath when the rider came in front of me on the scooter. I was not ready to move. He moved the scooter to the side of the footpath to give way for me. I was not ready to move. Then I took out my mobile phone to click a photo of the scooter’s number plate. Then, he sought space to turn the vehicle and return. I told him to reverse, and he agreed,” Prabhavathi said.

A single woman, Prabhavathi said her Communist traditions and days with Bharat Scouts and Guides helped her imbibe sensitivity towards such issues. She, who studied up to Class 10, worked as a warden at various hostels in Kerala until a few years ago.

Also Read | Judicial blueprint for pedestrian safety: Why the new SC order is important for most vulnerable road users?

“My parents were communists and I too have been active with the movement since my younger days. I had worked as Kozhikode taluk office bearer of Kerala Mahila Federation, which later became All India Democratic women’s association, the women wing of CPI(M). Since the late 1990’s I have not been active in the organisation,” she said.

Prabhavathi said in 1970s’ she had been among the few girls in Kozhikode who learned cycling.

“Those days, only Anglo-Indian girls used to ride cycles,” she said. “My father Balakrishnan had been a driver and hence I too had learnt driving. In those days cars were not popular, so I learnt jeep driving. However, it has been long since I sat behind the wheels.”

Shaju Philip
Shaju Philip

Shaju Philip

Live Blog
