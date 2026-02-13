This 73-year-old Kerala woman just taught a viral lesson in civic sense—and authorities are taking notes

Prabhavathi said she is no stranger to reacting when people need reminders about civic sense. (Credits: Facebook/ Shafeeque Areekode)

This week, she became a champion of pedestrian rights when a video showed her waylaying a two-wheeler ridden on a footpath, giving the rider a lesson in manners and forcing him onto the road. On Friday, the 73-year-old Prabhavathi from Kerala’s Kozhikode was honoured by the motor vehicle department for that act.

The viral video showed Prabhavathi blocking the rider’s path and refusing to let him pass, finally forcing him to retreat. To The Indian Express, Prabhavathi said she is no stranger to reacting when people need reminders about civic sense.

“I was walking through the footpath when the rider came in front of me on the scooter. I was not ready to move. He moved the scooter to the side of the footpath to give way for me. I was not ready to move. Then I took out my mobile phone to click a photo of the scooter’s number plate. Then, he sought space to turn the vehicle and return. I told him to reverse, and he agreed,” Prabhavathi said.