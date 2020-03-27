73-year-old dies in Bhilwara, officials say no COVID-19 link

“On March 3 he suffered a brain stroke and was admitted at the private hospital, where he was admitted till March 11,” the department said. (File Photo) “On March 3 he suffered a brain stroke and was admitted at the private hospital, where he was admitted till March 11,” the department said. (File Photo)

A 73-year-old man in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district, who had tested positive for coronavirus and was in a coma due to kidney failure, died on Thursday, Health Department officials said. However, the officials declined to attribute his death to the infection.

In a statement, the Health Department said the 73-year-old suffered from chronic kidney diseases and had diabetes, and was undergoing hemodialysis. “On March 3 he suffered a brain stroke and was admitted at the private hospital, where he was admitted till March 11,” the department said.

As the septuagenarian’s condition did not improve, he was discharged by the hospital.

Six staff members of this hospital tested positive for COVID-19 on March 20. As per health officials, the 73-year-old was infected while he was admitted at the hospital.

“Even before COVID-19 spread in the district, the patient was comatose due to kidney failure and brain stroke. So it won’t be appropriate to say that he died of COVID-19, but that he died of pre-existing diseases,” said Rohit Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Health.

On Thursday evening, the 73-year-old’s son and granddaughter also tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of cases in the district to 19. The number of cases in the state rose to 43, with one person each in Jaipur, Jhunjhunu and Jodhpur testing positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, in an order Thursday, Bhilwara district administration invoked Rajasthan Epidemic Diseases Act, 1957 and took over nine hotels/resorts and five private hospitals.

As per the order, the premises as well as services of the entire staff of the hospitals and all available resources and equipment at the hospitals were taken over and handed to the Chief Medical and Health Officer of the district.

The managers of the hospitals and the hotels were directed that they should not indulge in negligence, indifference or delay in the hand over.

They have also been asked to ensure that water, electricity and other essential services be ensured for the entire duration of the takeover.

Municipal Council of Bhilwara has been asked to ensure that the acquired hotels and hospitals are cleaned daily, under the direction of health officials.

Karnataka reports second death

Bengaluru: Karnataka Thursday reported its second COVID-19 death as the total number of cases in the state rose to 55.

A 70-year-old woman from the Chikaballapura district which borders Bengaluru, has been identified as the second victim. She had returned on March 15 from a visit to Mecca.

“The patient died on March 24 at a designated hospital in Bengaluru. The funeral rites have been done with all the precautionary measures as per the guidelines issued by GoI for COVID-19 suspect deaths,” the Karnataka health and family welfare department said. —ENS

Another death in MP, state toll 2

Bhopal: A day after Madhya Pradesh reported the death of a 65-year-old woman from Ujjain, another 65-year-old COVID 19 patient died on Thursday. Both were undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Indore.

So far 20 people from the state have tested positive. The Ujjain resident had been referred to Indore on Tuesday. —ENS

