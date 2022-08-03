scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

726 Chinese were put on ‘adverse list’ for visas in 2019-21: Cental government

These Chinese nationals were blacklisted for overstaying in India without valid reasons and for “other illegal acts”.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
August 3, 2022 1:50:40 am
MoS Home Nityanand Rai. (Image: Facebook)

AS MANY as 726 Chinese nationals were put on “adverse list” for grant of visas by the Centre between 2019 and 2021, government told Lok Sabha on Tuesday. These Chinese nationals were blacklisted for overstaying in India without valid reasons and for “other illegal acts”.

In a written reply to a question, MoS Home Nityanand Rai said that during this period as many as 81 Chinese nationals were given Leave India Notice and 117 were deported for violating visa conditions and certain illegal acts. “The government maintains the records of such foreigners (including Chinese nationals) who enter with valid travel documents. Some of such foreigners overstay beyond visa period owing to ignorance or under compelling circumstances like medical emergency or other personal reasons. In genuine cases, where overstay is unintentional or because of ignorance or under compelling circumstances, the period of overstay is regularized after charging the penalty fees and visa is extended if required,” Rai said.

“Where overstay is found to be intentional or unjustifiable, appropriate action is taken as per the Foreigners Act 1946 including issuance of Leave India Notice to the foreigner and charging penalty/visa fee,” he added.

The Ministry of Home Affairs maintains an adverse list of foreign nationals who it does not want to enter the country. These could be people who have violated visa conditions or even people with criminal antecedents.

First published on: 03-08-2022 at 01:50:40 am
