No-confidence motion against Khattar accepted, debate on March 10

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Friday accepted the no-confidence motion against the Manohar Lal Khattar government moved by Leader of Opposition and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda. The debate on the motion will commence in the House on March 10.

Signed by 25 Congress MLAs led by Hooda, Congress presented the no-confidence motion to Vidhan Sabha Speaker.

However, after Friday’s proceedings concluded, CM Khattar told reporters: “It is for the Congress to keep its flock together. There is no threat to the government.”

In the 90-member House, there are currently 88 members. While INLD’s Abhay Chautala had resigned citing support to the ongoing farmers agitation, Congress MLA Pradeep Chaudhary was disqualified after his conviction in a riots case. BJP-JJP alliance has a majority with 50 MLAs. Haryana Lokhit Party’s lone MLA Gopal Kanda, who did not attend Friday’s proceedings, has sent a letter to the Speaker giving support to the BJP-JJP alliance. Speaker Gian Chand Gupta read Kanda’s letter in the House Friday.

In the memorandum attached with the motion, Congress said that over 250 farmers, so far, have lost their lives during the ongoing protest at Delhi’s borders. These included at least 30 farmers from Haryana, it said.

Talking about the no-confidence motion, Hooda said, “It will be debated and voted on March 10. It will be known which MLA votes in support of farmers and which in support of the anti-farmer government”.

Explaining the motion, Hooda said, “…because the BJP-JJP government has lost public confidence completely and the coalition government, betraying public opinion, is taking anti-people decisions one after the other…”