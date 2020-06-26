720 bottles of IMFL seized from car abandoned by driver: Police

Police have booked a case under Prohibition Act against unknown person. (Representational) Police have booked a case under Prohibition Act against unknown person. (Representational)

Police seized 720 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) hidden in a Maruti 800 car, claiming that the driver of the car allegedly absconded after abandoning car when he was chased by a police team in Banaskantha on Wednesday.

According to a First Information Report filed at Tharad police station, a police team was patrolling in Karban village under Tharad taluka of Banaskantha around 4 pm on Wednesday when the incident happened.

As many as 480 bottles of whiskey and 240 bottles of beer worth Rs 75,000 were stuffed in different compartments of the car with number GJ8A6745, they said.

“We found a Maruti 800 car moving suspiciously on the Karban village road and asked the driver to halt. However, instead of stopping, the accused tried to speed away. On chasing, he abandoned the car with liquor bottles and escaped,” read the FIR.

Police have booked a case under Prohibition Act against unknown person.

