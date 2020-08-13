72-hour yagna underway at Pranab Mukherjee’s ancestral village

A ‘yagna’ performed at former President Pranab Mukherjee’s Miriti village in Birbhum on Wednesday. (Express Photo)

Prayers for a speedy recovery of former President Pranab Mukherjee continued on Wednesday in his hometown Kirnahar in Birbhum district.

Residents of Kirnahar and Mukherjee’s extended family members started a 72-hour ‘yagna’ since Janmashtami on Tuesday. The family members also offered prayers in his ancestral village Miriti, a few kilometres from Kirnahar. Mukherjee visits his village every year during Durga Puja.

He remained critical after undergoing brain surgery at a hospital in New Delhi. He had also tested positive for Covid-19 before the surgery and is on ventilator support.

The three-day ‘yagna’ started in a Shiva temple, around 2 km from the former president’s ancestral house.

Mukherjee’s family friend Rabi Chattaraj said they were asked by Abhijit Mukherjee, Pranab Mukherjee’s son, to offer prayers. “In the evening, we also organised a prayer meeting. Tomorrow, we will offer prayers in five famous temples across Birbhum. Today his extended family members also offered prayers here,” he added.

