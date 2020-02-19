Punjab: 71 students of sealed Longowal school moved to govt schools

71 students have been admitted in different government schools of the area after Education Department reached out to them. (Representational Image/File Photo) 71 students have been admitted in different government schools of the area after Education Department reached out to them. (Representational Image/File Photo)

Apart from checking school vehicles for road fitness after a van ferrying students caught fire killing four in Longowal, the Sangrur administration is also working to shift students of now sealed Simran Public School to other schools. The principal and owner Lakhwinder Singh of the private school was arrested after the accident.

A fresh perusal of schools records on Tuesday showed that the total number of students in the school from pre-nursery to Class 8 was 186. Out of these, 71 students have been admitted in different government schools of the area after Education Department reached out to them. Paramjeet Kaur, Block Primary and Education Officer, said,”We are reaching out to students and getting them admitted in different government schools as per their consent. A total of 71 students have been admitted.”

Read| Four kids burnt alive as Punjab school van catches fire ; “I recognised my 5-yr-old son from his burnt cap’

Out of those already shifted, 30 students are from pre-primary section, while 41 are other students are from Class 1 to 5. Out of 186, a total of 170 were in primary classes and the rest in middle classes. About the eight students who survived the tragedy, Paramjeet Kaur said: “They are still in a state of shock and we do not think it is appropriate to bring up this matter right now. We will reach out to them in 2-3 days.”

Meanwhile, checking of school vehicles continued in the district Tuesday, where several vehicles were channeled and impounded.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.