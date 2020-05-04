71% Ghaziabad cases traced to nearby districts

The data report observed that several regular patients getting treatment in Delhi hospitals were sent to Ghaziabad without following protocols. (Representational) The data report observed that several regular patients getting treatment in Delhi hospitals were sent to Ghaziabad without following protocols. (Representational)

As Ghaziabad steps up efforts to switch from Orange to Green Zone, data shows that 71 per cent of its coronavirus cases have links to neighboring districts. According a report by the administration, 48 per cent of the cases are directly or indirectly connected with the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi. Another 20 per cent of the cases have non-Jamaat Delhi links. Till Sunday evening, Ghaziabad reported 82 positive cases with 50 recoveries.

“We have observed a pattern that during the first lockdown between March 22 and April 14, there were 27 cases. In the following lockdown, movement of central and state government employees was allowed, and we witnessed an influx. In this period, there were 44 cases. We are increasing number of samples and constantly monitoring the situation because the first challenge is not turn into a Red Zone,” said Ghaziabad DM Ajay Shankar Pandey.

The administration expressed its concern over several patients who tested positive in Delhi medical labs and were sent to Ghaziabad without informing district health officials. The data report also observed that several regular patients getting treatment in Delhi hospitals were sent to Ghaziabad without following protocols.

Resident welfare societies have been directed to provide temporary accommodation to medical officials who commute to Delhi. Ghaziabad officials are relying on smart sampling and contact tracing to contain the spread of the virus. Around 240 teams, each consisting of three members, are carrying out surveillance and contact tracing.

“Smart sampling essentially means identifying and testing asymptomatic people. The teams are constantly being trained and they are gaining experience with every case, ” said CMO Ghaziabad Dr Narendra Gupta.

