About 71.3 per cent electorate exercised their franchise during the fourth phase of panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

While 82.4 per cent cast their vote in Jammu, Kashmir division witnessed 32.3 per cent polling.

Chief Electoral Officer Shaleen Kabra said in Kashmir division, Baramulla witnessed highest polling at 62.4 per cent, while in Jammu, it was in Jammu district (85.2 per cent). ENS