700 tourists enter Himachal in a week

Around 700 tourists have visited the state since the state government last week allowed their entry with certain conditions, tourism officials said on Saturday.

Tourism and civil aviation secretary Devesh Kumar said that the standard operating procedure issued by the department was prepared after examining SOPs of other states who have opened their borders for tourism.

Tourism director Yunus said that officials are verifying the documents and registration of tourists at the entry points to the state and they are again verified by the staff at the hotel or homestay.

Under the current rules, tourists need to register themselves on covid19epass.hp.gov.in under the tourist category at least 48 hours before visiting the state, carry a covid test certificate (RT-PCR) issued by an ICMR certified laboratory with a negative report which should not be older than 72 hours at the time of entry, have a confirmed booking with a registered tourism unit for a minimum period of five days, and download the Aarogya Setu mobile phone application.

Man booked for jumping quarantine

A man was booked for jumping home quarantine in a village of Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur district, police said on Saturday.

The accused is a resident of Ladehra village and the case was filed against him on the complaint of Sub-divisional magistrate of Bhaoranj, they said.

In the FIR, relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act have been slapped against the accused, police said.

Earlier, three persons in Bhoranj were booked for jumping the home quarantine, they said.

