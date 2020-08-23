70-year-old woman killed: Chhota Udepur forest dept captures 3 leopards

The Chhota Udepur forest department had set up a trap after a 70-year-old woman from Ghutanvad village was killed in a leopard attack. (Express Photo)

The Chhota Udepur Forest Department has caught three leopards — two males aged 4 and 3.5 years, and a female aged 3.5 years — from Ghutanvad village of Pavi Jetpur taluka. The department set up a trap on Friday after a 70-year-old woman was killed in a leopard attack.

The incident occurred on Thursday night, when a leopard dragged away Budhli Rathwa from the courtyard of her house into a thicket in the village and killed her. The district forest department had set up a trap to nab the leopard. Two leopards were caught from the thicket where the woman’s mutilated body was found and the third was caught 500 meters away from the spot.

Two weeks ago, a five-year-old boy was killed in a leopard attack in Umarva village. According to the District Conservator of Forest Chhota Udepur, Nilesh Pandya, the leopards have been kept at the forest nursery in Fatehpura in the district. “We had laid traps at several locations to nab the big cat. We found the first leopard on Friday evening at around 7pm from the spot where the woman was killed and the second one at around 2am from the same location. The third leopard was caught at around 4.30am from a little distance away. All leopards have been taken to the forest nursery,” Pandya said.

