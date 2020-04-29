70-year old man dies of suspected coronavirus in Nagpur

Meanwhile, a 28-year old woman, who delivered a baby at IGGMC on Wednesday, tested positive for COVID-19. (Representational Photo) Meanwhile, a 28-year old woman, who delivered a baby at IGGMC on Wednesday, tested positive for COVID-19. (Representational Photo)

NAGPUR reported the death of a 70-year old man, suspected to be due to coronavirus, on Wednesday. Authorities are not yet attributing it to the coronavirus as the patient was asymptomatic.

“A 70-year old man from the city’s Mominpura locality died on Wednesday afternoon at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College. He was admitted on April 21 but was asymptomatic. He was administered nebuliser earlier in the day and he also had his lunch. But later, he suddenly collapsed. But since he was asymptomatic despite being positive, with some co-morbidity factors like blood pressure abnormality, our death committee will ascertain the cause of death. Only after that will we be able to comment on it,” Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe told The Indian Express.

The deceased was from the chain of infections triggered by the death of the first person in the city on April 5, a 68-year-old symptomatic COVID-19 patient from Satranjipura locality with co-morbidities. Over 83 people have been affected by this chain of infections.

Meanwhile, a 28-year old woman, who delivered a baby at IGGMC on Wednesday, tested positive for COVID-19.

“A 28-year-old woman delivered a baby girl on Wednesday. She was admitted to IGGMC on Tuesday. She is asymptomatic but since she came from the containment zone of Mominpura, we took her samples on Tuesday. Her report was positive,” said Deputy Medical Superintendent of IGGMC Sagar Pande.

Asked how the mother and child were doing, he said, “Both are doing fine. We have kept them together since the newborn needs to be breastfed. We have instructed the mother on hygienic practices about how to protect her baby from the virus being transmitted.”

Meanwhile, with three more positive cases being reported on Wednesday, Nagpur district’s tally of coronavirus cases has gone up to 136. The number of discharged patients is 41 and active patients is 93.

Vidarbha now has a corona-related death tally of 12, and one of them a case of suicide.

