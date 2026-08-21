‘70% match with actual question paper’: In Chhattisgarh, university exam cancelled over ‘leak’

University authorities said they have not been able to ascertain if there, indeed, was a leak and have submitted a complaint to the police to ascertain it. (File Photo)

An exam at an agriculture university in Chhattisgarh was cancelled, hours after it took place, on Thursday after a question paper surfaced on WhatsApp with almost 70% of its content matching the actual question paper – triggering allegations of paper leak.

As per an official of the university, around 500 students of B Sc Agriculture wrote the second-year second-semester entomology examination paper at Indira Gandhi Agricultural University, Raipur, earlier in the day.

University authorities said they have not been able to ascertain if there, indeed, was a leak and have submitted a complaint to the police to ascertain it.

The examination was held between 10 am and 1 pm in 34 colleges across Chhattisgarh.