scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

70 lakh ration beneficiaries are suspect, states asked to verify: Govt

At a press conference, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said 4.74 crore ration cards have been deleted or cancelled by states between 2013 and 2021.

Written by Harikishan Sharma | New Delhi |
August 5, 2022 9:00:15 pm
Secretary (Food) Sudhanshu Pandey (C) and Secretary Agriculture Manoj Ahuja (L) during a press conference in New Delhi, Saturday, May,14, 2022. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

The Union government has found that 70 lakh beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act are “suspect” and has shared their data with states for “ground verification”, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said Friday.

At a press conference, Pandey also said 4.74 crore ration cards have been deleted or cancelled by states between 2013 and 2021.

“Very recently, a similar exercise has been done and around 70 lakh beneficiaries have been found to be suspected and now that data has been again pushed to respective states to do the ground verification,” Pandey said.

Pandey said: “If out of those 70 [lakh] even 50 or 60 per cent are actually found to be not genuine, that space could also be created. So, it’s a continuous exercise.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...Premium
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...Premium
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...Premium
Mansukh Mandaviya at Express Adda: No poor person should die in this coun...

Responding to a question, Pandey said 4.74 crore ration cards, which would translate to around 19 crore beneficiaries, have been “deleted” and new beneficiaries have been added in place of those.

“Creation of space is an ongoing process. Today, a person may be entitled, tomorrow because of his economic wellbeing he may not be entitled. His economic status improves, he may not be entitled. He may get deleted; another person will come,” Pandey said.

As per data shared by the Food Ministry, of the 4.74 crore ration cards deleted or cancelled by states and Union Territories in the last nine years, 4.28 crore have been deleted/cancelled between 2014 and 2021.

The data show that 84.26 lakh ration cards were deleted/cancelled in 2016. This is the highest number during the last nine years for which figures are available.

Data also show that 46 lakh ration cards were deleted/cancelled during the two Covid years (2020 and 2021).

A state-wise analysis of the data shows that of the 4.74 crore ration cards deleted/cancelled, the highest of 1.73 crore was in Uttar Pradesh. UP was followed by West Bengal (68.62 lakh deleted/cancelled ration cards), Maharashtra (42.66 lakh), Karnataka (30.09 lakh) and Rajasthan (22.66 lakh).

Under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) of 2013, 81.35 crore people can be covered across the country. As per Food Ministry data, the current NFSA coverage stands at 79.74 crore.

About 1.58 crore people can still be covered under the NFSA, Pandey said.

Pandey also launched the Common Registration Facility for ration cards. By using this facility, a person can apply for a ration card from anywhere in the country.

The web-based facility will initially be piloted in 11 states and Union Territories — Assam, Goa, Lakshadweep, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Tripura and Uttrakhand.

Under the present system, a person can apply for a ration card offline or through the web portal of the state of residence. The new platform, however, will provide the application facility for people of all states at a single place.

“This portal is only an enabler for states/UTs to complete their inclusion exercise under NFSA,” Pandey said, adding that the portal will help in streamlining data management while providing a platform to states/UTs to help in inclusion of beneficiaries.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 09:00:15 pm
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

2

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

3

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

4

Congress Protest Live Updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi detained; Congress leaders protest across the country

5

When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'

Featured Stories

Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
Notice to IWPC: Who needs media in New India?
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
Explained: What are live-fire exercises, recently conducted by China?
Explained: What are live-fire exercises, recently conducted by China?
Explained: What is Taiwan's 'porcupine strategy' to protect itself if Chi...
Explained: What is Taiwan's 'porcupine strategy' to protect itself if Chi...
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Black is the new black
Black is the new black
CWG: Wrestler Deepak Punia enters men's freestyle 86 kg final
LIVE UPDATES

CWG: Wrestler Deepak Punia enters men's freestyle 86 kg final

Congress chooses black to fight back, like others before it

Congress chooses black to fight back, like others before it

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’

Premium
ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

Bengaluru: Woman throws her child to death from fourth floor, arrested

Bengaluru: Woman throws her child to death from fourth floor, arrested

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

Premium
Do Vitamin D supplements help? Doctor answers

Do Vitamin D supplements help? Doctor answers

Pak’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate podium finish with Moosewala songs
CWG 2022

Pak’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate podium finish with Moosewala songs

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement