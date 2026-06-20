70 lakh jobs created under PM-VBRY: Narendra Modi

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi said on Friday that around 70 lakh jobs have been created so far under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY) and out of these, about 20 lakh youths have already completed six months in their first job.

Participating in the incentive disbursal programme under PM-VBRY, the Prime Minister said, “Around 70 lakh jobs have been created so far with the support of the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, and first-time employees have also gained the protection of social security. Approximately 20 lakh young people have completed six months in their first jobs, and today, about 10 lakh of them have received incentives for completing this six-month milestone.”

“A sum or more than Rs 2,000 crore has been credited to their accounts. This amount is not just economic support, it is a recognition of their hard work. This is an expression of the country’s trust in their bright future,” he said.

The PM-VBRY, which came into effect on August 1, 2025, aims to incentivise the creation of more than 3.5 crore jobs over a two-year period. The government has provided a total outlay of Rs 99,446 crore.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), around 1.92 crore beneficiaries are expected to be first-time entrants into the workforce. By supporting both employees and employers, the scheme is playing a transformative role in expanding formal employment, strengthening social security coverage, and advancing the vision of a Viksit Bharat, the statement said.

Under the PM-VBRY, first-time employees are eligible for an incentive of up to Rs 15,000, providing crucial support as they enter the workforce. Employers generating additional employment are eligible for incentives of up to Rs 3,000 per month per additional employee, thereby encouraging sustained job creation, the statement said.

The Prime Minister also expressed satisfaction about those institutions who have provided jobs to these youths.

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Stating that the world is talking about India’s youth power today, Modi said that India’s youth will be at the forefront of driving global growth, innovation and entrepreneurship in the years to come.

“To compete globally, we must meet the highest quality standards,” he said, adding that the aspirations, skills and potential of our youth shape the path to a Viksit Bharat.

In the 21st century, opportunities will belong to nations that nurture skilled talent, foster innovation and uphold the highest standards of quality, he said.

The Prime Minister said that the country once had only around 500 startups, today more than 200,000 registered startups are operating across nearly every district of the nation. “The global community is increasingly optimistic about India’s future and has immense confidence in the capabilities of its young population,” he said.

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Referring to his recent visit to France, he spoke about the successful organisation of the “India Innovates” event, which brought together Indian startups and global investors in emerging sectors such as Artificial Intelligence, space technology, green energy, and biotechnology.