70 cattle dead in Panchkula, food poisoning suspected

Veterinary doctors and staff with some of the sick cattle at the cattle pound in Panchkula on Wednesday. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

AS MANY as 70 cows and bulls died while 30 others fell ill at the Mata Mansa Devi Gaudham, Haryana’s state-of-the-art cattle pound located adjacent to Mansa Devi Temple in Panchkula on Wednesday. Officials of the animal husbandry department said that prime facie, food poisoning appears to be the cause of death.

Dr Anil Kumar, deputy director of the animal husbandry department, told The Indian Express: “We have taken samples including that of fodder. In fact, many other cattle that are ill are responding to treatment for poisoning and have recovered, which indicates that primarily, it could be a case of food poisoning. They had symptoms of asphyxia and bloating.” He further said that around 30 cattle had recovered.

Asked whether there was any possibility of it being a Covid-19 infection and as a handful of cases of animals contracting the infection abroad have been reported, he said, “It doesn’t seem so because only those in shed nos. 2 and 3 have been infected… It appears that they have consumed some spoilt food that came in donation. Post-mortem has been conducted and reports will be available by tomorrow.”

Those managing the trust stated that at around 9.15 pm on Tuesday, they got to know that some cows were getting restless, following which a team of doctors was rushed to the spot.

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta Gupta told The Indian Express that a three-member committee has been constituted to investigate the incident from all angles and has been asked to submit a report within three days.

“The manager of the gaushala got to know at around 9.15 pm that the cows were restless and some had even collapsed. Workers then found that those in these two sheds were falling ill and immediately a team of doctors was called. They treated the cattle almost through the night I have been told,” he added.

The Speaker further said, “CCTV footage is being checked to see who all came to offer food in the form of donations to the cattle.”

Mansa Devi Complex police station SHO Inspector Yashdeep said that to rule out foul play, CCTV footage of Tuesday and Wednesday are being checked. No FIR has been lodged in connection with the deaths as of now.

To avoid security issues, huge police force including senior officers was deployed at the gaushala. The area where the cattle had died was cordoned off.

Senior officials including the DC also reached the spot.

Inaugurated in October 2013 by the then Haryana chief minister, the gaushala is run by the Panchkula Gaushala Trust whose president is Kulbhushan Goyal. The trust has over 15 members. It is spread across about six acres of land.

