70 Brahmins booked in Darbhanga, Bihar minister warns against ‘misuse’ of SC/ST Act: ‘Will affect social camaraderie’

Bihar Rural Works Department Minister and senior JD(U) leader Ashok Choudhary on Friday cautioned against misusing the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
He was reacting to the Darbhanga police lodging a case under the Act against 70 people from the Brahmin community after a man from a Scheduled Caste community alleged physical assault. Police have arrested 12 of the 70 men.
Choudhary, who is also from an SC community, said, “The SC/ST Act must not be misused. Whether it is the SC/ST Act or the Dowry Act, they are very often misused. These Acts were made for the protection of Dalits and women. If the SC/ST Act is misused, Dalits will lose sympathy, and social camaraderie will be affected.”
The case pertains to an incident in Harinagar village under Kusheshwar Sthan police station.
According to the complaints filed by both parties, Kailash Paswan and three others allegedly physically assaulted Hemkant Jha and Srinath Jha on January 30 amid an altercation regarding pending wages. Kailash, who works a mason, had been engaged in the construction of Hemkant’s sister’s house in Kerala in 2015, and has been demanding pending dues of around Rs 2.47 lakh.
On January 29, when Hemkant Jha’s sister and brother-in-law had visited Harinagar, Kailash Paswan allegedly stopped their car, demanding his pending dues. However, Srinath Jha purportedly intervened and facilitated the safe exit of Hemkant’s sister and brother-in-law from the village. The next day, Kailash allegedly assaulted Srinath. Hemkant, who was also allegedly roughed up by Kailash and others, lodged a complaint. As the nature of the injuries was not serious, the case was booked under bailable sections of BNS.
On January 31, over 150 people from Brahmin settlements allegedly attacked the house of Kailash Paswan and his brothers, and injured over a dozen people with blunt objects. Nine of them had to be admitted to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital. The same day, Kusheshwar Sthan police booked 70 people in the case under the SC/ST Act and also under BNS provisions. Hemkant Jha is among the 70 accused.
Biraul Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Prabhakar Tiwari said, “Harinagar village has over 2,500 Brahmins and barely 60-70 Paswans. We have not booked the entire village. We have lodged the case on the basis of primary investigation, and no caste angle should be attached to it.”
