70 Brahmins booked in Darbhanga, Bihar minister warns against ‘misuse’ of SC/ST Act: ‘Will affect social camaraderie’

Bihar Rural Works Department Minister and senior JD(U) leader Ashok Choudhary on Friday cautioned against misusing the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

He was reacting to the Darbhanga police lodging a case under the Act against 70 people from the Brahmin community after a man from a Scheduled Caste community alleged physical assault. Police have arrested 12 of the 70 men.

Choudhary, who is also from an SC community, said, “The SC/ST Act must not be misused. Whether it is the SC/ST Act or the Dowry Act, they are very often misused. These Acts were made for the protection of Dalits and women. If the SC/ST Act is misused, Dalits will lose sympathy, and social camaraderie will be affected.”