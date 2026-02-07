70 Brahmins booked in Darbhanga, Bihar minister warns against ‘misuse’ of SC/ST Act: ‘Will affect social camaraderie’

The 70 were accused of attacking people from the SC community a day after a scuffle over pending dues

Written by: Santosh Singh
3 min readPatnaUpdated: Feb 7, 2026 07:47 AM IST
70 Brahmins booked in Darbhanga, Bihar minister warns against ‘misuse’ of SC/ST Act: ‘Will affect social camaraderie’Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary. (File)
Make us preferred source on Google

Bihar Rural Works Department Minister and senior JD(U) leader Ashok Choudhary on Friday cautioned against misusing the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

He was reacting to the Darbhanga police lodging a case under the Act against 70 people from the Brahmin community after a man from a Scheduled Caste community alleged physical assault. Police have arrested 12 of the 70 men.

ALSO READ | ‘Prima facie doubtful’: Why Kerala High Court granted bail to 5 men accused of caste based abuse during local body polls

Choudhary, who is also from an SC community, said, “The SC/ST Act must not be misused. Whether it is the SC/ST Act or the Dowry Act, they are very often misused. These Acts were made for the protection of Dalits and women. If the SC/ST Act is misused, Dalits will lose sympathy, and social camaraderie will be affected.”

The case pertains to an incident in Harinagar village under Kusheshwar Sthan police station.

According to the complaints filed by both parties, Kailash Paswan and three others allegedly physically assaulted Hemkant Jha and Srinath Jha on January 30 amid an altercation regarding pending wages. Kailash, who works a mason, had been engaged in the construction of Hemkant’s sister’s house in Kerala in 2015, and has been demanding pending dues of around Rs 2.47 lakh.

ALSO READ | Provisions of the SC/ST Act can’t be used to curtail bank’s mortgage rights: Delhi HC

Story continues below this ad

How the alleged incident unfolded

On January 29, when Hemkant Jha’s sister and brother-in-law had visited Harinagar, Kailash Paswan allegedly stopped their car, demanding his pending dues. However, Srinath Jha purportedly intervened and facilitated the safe exit of Hemkant’s sister and brother-in-law from the village. The next day, Kailash allegedly assaulted Srinath. Hemkant, who was also allegedly roughed up by Kailash and others, lodged a complaint. As the nature of the injuries was not serious, the case was booked under bailable sections of BNS.

On January 31, over 150 people from Brahmin settlements allegedly attacked the house of Kailash Paswan and his brothers, and injured over a dozen people with blunt objects. Nine of them had to be admitted to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital. The same day, Kusheshwar Sthan police booked 70 people in the case under the SC/ST Act and also under BNS provisions. Hemkant Jha is among the 70 accused.

Biraul Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Prabhakar Tiwari said, “Harinagar village has over 2,500 Brahmins and barely 60-70 Paswans. We have not booked the entire village. We have lodged the case on the basis of primary investigation, and no caste angle should be attached to it.”

Santosh Singh
Santosh Singh
facebook
twitter

Santosh Singh is a Senior Assistant Editor with The Indian Express since June 2008. Expertise He covers Bihar with main focus on politics, society and governance. Investigative and explanatory stories are also his forte. Singh has 25 years of experience in print journalism covering Bihar, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.   ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
2020-24: Defence Ministry cleared 35 books, General Naravane’s only one pending
2020-24: Defence Ministry cleared 35 books, General Naravane’s only one pending
Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 released on January 30. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
Mardaani 3 paid promotions behind '800 girls missing' in Delhi claims? YRF dismisses rumours: 'We are a 50 years old company'
humanoid robots practice kung fu in China’s Shaolin Temple
‘We are cooked’: Watch humanoid robots practice kung fu with monks at China’s Shaolin Temple
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
Lower tariff is good news, but with the US, beware of backsliding
Easing of tariffs is good news, but engagement with US now comes with statutory warning
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement