7-yr-old boy drowns in Mumbai drain; 3rd such death in a week

A seven-year-old boy died after falling into an open drain in Dharavi slum Monday, the third case of drowning of a minor in a week here, police said.

The boy, Amit Munnalal Jaiswal, fell in the drain at the Rajiv Gandhi Colony in Dharavi, a sprawling slum colony in the heart of the city, an official said.

The incident took place when Amit and his brother were playing near the drain, he said.

After being alerted about the incident, the police rushed to the spot and pulled out the boy from the open drainage. He was rushed to Sion hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the official said.

This is the third such death in a week in the metropolis.

Divyansh, an 18-month-old boy, fell into an open gutter in suburban Goregaon on Wednesday night.

BMC officials had called off the search 48 hours later after checkingover 10kilometres of the drain line in vain. On Monday, Dindoshi police filed a criminal case under section 304 A (causing death due to negligence) of the IPC against the officers and staff involved in supervision work of the drainage on the basis of a complaint filed by the child’s father Suraj Singh.

Singh, talking to reporters during the operation, had accused the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other forces of negligence during the search.

Singh had claimed the civic body did nothing about the open gutter despite constant reminders from local residents. On Saturday, a 12-year-old boy died after falling into a water-filled pit, dug for the construction of the Coastal

Road, near Worli.

The boy, Bablu Kumar Paswan, had fallen in the pit near the Worli Sea Link on Friday, the police said.