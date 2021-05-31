7 years of Modi government: Immeasurable pain, insurmountable devastation, says Cong

With the Narendra Modi government completing seven years in office, the Congress on Sunday released a seven-point “chargesheet”, accusing it of betraying the people’s trust and reversing all economic gains made during the UPA government.

The Congress said the BJP government has been insensitive to farmers, has failed to protect the country’s borders, has failed to control price rise, has abdicated its responsibilities towards people during the pandemic and has made policies which resulted in ballooning unemployment.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Prime Minister, saying the government needs to have the right intention, policy and determination to fight the coronavirus and not just a monthly talk. “You need the right intention, policy and determination to fight Corona and not just a pointless talk once in a month,” Gandhi tweeted, after Prime Minister Modi delivered his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address.

Meanwhile, Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala said, “After seven years, the time has come to ask… why is India in such a deep economic recession with GDP at -8 per cent? Why is India’s per capita income now trailing behind a country like Bangladesh, which we carved out ourselves? Why has inflation gone into double digits of over 11.3 per cent? Why 12.20 crore people have lost their livelihoods and jobs over last 1 year… yet an incompetent government merely remained a mute spectator?

“Why did our government abandon our people in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic?… Why did Modi government not order vaccines in time?… why a pseudo nationalist government utterly failed to defend our borders and to push back the Chinese from our territory?” he said.

Surjewala claimed that the seven years of the Modi government “are a story of immeasurable pain, insurmountable devastation and unfathomable agony and anguish for the nation’s 140 crore people”.

He said, “The Modi government has abandoned its people and abdicated its duty and responsibility in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Modi government is guilty of attacking the poor, the middle class, the marginalized, instead of attacking poverty.

“The Modi government has decimated by a design and its failures a robust Indian economy into deep economic recession today,” he said.

“The Modi government is responsible for runaway inflation… The Modi government is guilty of unpardonable compromise on national integrity as also our territorial integrity and it has decimated the very edifice of our democracy,” he alleged.