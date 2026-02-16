7 workers killed as fire tears through Rajasthan chemical factory

A fire tore through a chemical and firecracker factory in the Khuskhera industrial area of Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi on Monday morning, killing seven workers and leaving one missing. The deceased were among 11 workers present at the unit when the blaze erupted.
The incident occurred at a private industrial unit, and according to officials, police on patrol first noticed the fire and immediately alerted authorities, triggering a large-scale rescue operation. The RIICO (Rajasthan Industrial Development and Investment Corporation) fire brigade received information from the police control room at 9.22 am. However, within minutes, the flames intensified and engulfed the premises.
Fire tenders from the Khuskhera and Bhiwadi RIICO fire stations rushed to the spot. After nearly one and a half hours of continuous efforts, firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control.
Additional SP Atul Sahi told The Indian Express that seven people died while four have been referred to the hospital. The rescue operation is ongoing.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma described the fire incident in Khushkhera industrial area, in Khairthal-Tijara district, as tragic and said that instructions have been given to the district administration to ensure that the injured get good medical treatment.
According to police, the intensity of the fire left a grim scene. Visuals from the factory that appeared on social media showed several bodies that were charred beyond recognition. Rescue teams collected remains in polythene bags from amid the debris. The injured workers were moved to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Police, administrative officials, fire brigade personnel, rescue teams and medical staff cordoned off the area and carried out relief operations.
Story continues below this ad
The factory owner has been identified, and the administration has ordered a magisterial inquiry to determine the cause of the fire and examine possible lapses.
Parul Kulshrestha is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Rajasthan. A lawyer turned journalist, she brings a unique cross-disciplinary perspective to her reporting, blending legal precision with deep social inquiry to cover one of India's most culturally and politically vibrant regions.
Expertise and Experience
Legal-Journalistic Synergy: Parul’s transition from a legal background to mainstream journalism provides her with a distinct advantage in interpreting policy, legislation, and judicial impacts. This expertise allows her to "read between the lines" of government orders and court rulings affecting the public.
Diverse Beat: With years of experience across both mainstream newsrooms and independent journalism, she has built high-level authority in several critical areas:
Nomadic Tribes & Marginalized Communities: She is recognized for her sensitive and in-depth reporting on the struggles and rights of Rajasthan's nomadic populations, often giving a voice to those outside the traditional political spotlight.
Gender & Social Justice: Parul focuses on the intersection of law and gender, covering issues ranging from women’s safety and reproductive rights to the socio-economic empowerment of rural women.
Environmental & Political Reporting: She tracks Rajasthan’s complex political landscape—including electoral shifts and bureaucratic changes—alongside critical environmental concerns like water scarcity and land use.
Academic & Professional Pedigree: Her background as a lawyer, combined with her rise to the rank of Principal Correspondent at a national broadsheet, establishes her as a senior voice in the media landscape. ... Read More