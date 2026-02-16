7 workers killed as fire tears through Rajasthan chemical factory

The deceased were among 11 workers present at the unit when the blaze erupted. (Express Photo)

A fire tore through a chemical and firecracker factory in the Khuskhera industrial area of Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi on Monday morning, killing seven workers and leaving one missing. The deceased were among 11 workers present at the unit when the blaze erupted.

The incident occurred at a private industrial unit, and according to officials, police on patrol first noticed the fire and immediately alerted authorities, triggering a large-scale rescue operation. The RIICO (Rajasthan Industrial Development and Investment Corporation) fire brigade received information from the police control room at 9.22 am. However, within minutes, the flames intensified and engulfed the premises.

Fire tenders from the Khuskhera and Bhiwadi RIICO fire stations rushed to the spot. After nearly one and a half hours of continuous efforts, firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control.