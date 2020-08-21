7 visa centres opened to receive applications, says French embassy

Universities in France have also readied themselves to receive international students, either wholly or partly on campus. (File)

Students, researchers and teachers invited by an academic establishment or lab in France, as well as holders of Talent passport, can travel again to France.

Starting August 17, seven VFS centres – in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi – became operational to receive select visa applications, while complying with Indian travel regulations as well as the safety of the consular teams working in different parts of India, the French embassy said in a statement on Thursday.

“Applications will be processed in small batches every week to ensure adequate safety measures at these centres… Decisions on visa issuance remains tied to any future evolution of existing Schengen regulations authorizing third country students to enter France,” it said.

The facility is limited to: a) Indian students travelling to France in autumn 2020 for studies for over three months (long-term visas) as well as short-term studies or internships, with accommodation in France; b) professors or researchers employed or invited by a French academic institution or research laboratory who are travelling at the end of their studies or for teaching; and c) for those having a valid long-term visa or a Talent passport.

French ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain, said, “France is returning to normalcy and I am delighted that international students will be among the first to benefit from it. The French Embassy is fully mobilized to ensure that students can pursue their studies in France in the smoothest conditions possible…”

