7 US Congress members ask Pompeo to raise farm protests with Jaishankar

Over the past few weeks, more than a dozen US Congressmen have expressed their concerns on the protests.

A group of seven US lawmakers, including Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, has written to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, urging him to raise the issue of the farmers’ protest with his India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

In addition to Jayapal, the letter has been signed by US Congress members Donald Norcross, Brendan F Boyle, Brian Fitzpatrick, Mary Gay Scanlon, Debbie Dingell and David Trone.

The farmers’ protest is an issue of particular concern to Sikh Americans linked to Punjab, although it also heavily impacts the Indian Americans belonging to other Indian states, the lawmakers said in their letter to Pompeo dated December 23.

“Many Indian Americans are directly affected as they have family members and ancestral land in Punjab and are concerned for the well-being of their families in India. In view of this serious situation, we urge you to contact your Indian counterpart to reinforce the United States’ commitment to the freedom of political speech abroad,” the letter says.

The lawmakers have said that the US, as a nation that is familiar with political protests, can offer counsel to India during their current period of social disturbance.

