7 more family members of Sec 15 couple test positive

WITH AS many as seven more family members of the Sector 15 couple testing positive for novel coronavirus early Thursday, the health department identified and isolated almost 50 more new contacts the same day.

It was late evening Tuesday when a 44-year-old woman resident of Sector 15, without any self-declared travel history or contact with a positive case, had tested positive for novel coronavirus at the Civil Hospital of Panchkula. Her husband was tested positive late Wednesday while seven others, including her 14-year-old daughter and family of her sister-in-law, too tested positive. The test results of her parents—in-law who are above 75 years of age are awaited.

The test reports that have come in negative for COVID-19 include those of the doctor who treated her in Sector 11, his family and their driver, the doctor who runs a diagnostic lab in Sector 6, an employee of the hospital itself. The persons tested negative have been quarantined at their own homes.

The total tally of positive cases in the district has now risen to 14 cases, of whom first two have been discharged.

All positive patients of family shifted out

Of the total nine patients from this family, while the husband and wife have been shifted to Alchemist hospital of Panchkula, the other seven have been shifted to Maulana Medical College (Maharishi Markandeshwar Institute of Medical Sciences and Research) at Ambala.

Total people traced inP’kula, Chandigarh

While 22 primary contacts of the 44-year-old Sector 15 resident were traced Wednesday, all secondary contacts which are the primary contacts of the rest of the family members amounting to almost 50 more were traced Thursday. Some of these include the staff of post office, their milk man- traced to Punjab, the owners of departmental store the family came in contact with et al.

At least 17 more contacts have been identified in Chandigarh as well, all of whom lived in a joint family in Sector 41 of Chandigarh. All members of the family have been home quarantined, and two members who were primary contacts of the patient have been tested and are currently isolated in GMSH-16. Their test results are awaited.

Doctors of Sector 15 offered residence at govt rest houses

No inside or outward movement was allowed in the sector which was sealed late Tuesday. The doctors residing inside too haven’t been able to step out. In view of their services being essential at least in the current times, the administration has offered them a way out. The health department has set up at least 16 beds at the PWD rest house and some at Pinjore’s Yadavindra Gardens rest house for the doctors to avail. “The doctors will have to leave the sector and will not be permitted inside till the seal continues. Their families though will stay in the sector itself,” said Dr Saroj Aggarwal, Deputy Civil Surgeon, who has been given charge to overlook the process. “At least two, if not more, have already signed up for it. We had made announcements early in the morning and had left a register on the boundary of the sector to fill in their names and contact numbers.”

No supply of essential commodities in Sec 15

Residents had to bear the brunt as no vegetable or fruit vendors and other items of daily needs remained available in the sector. The residents even complained of chemists remaining closed.

Members of the Citizen Welfare Association said not providing vegetables/fruits for the second consecutive day during the cluster quarantine was a “serious concern”. “No chemist shops could open. All groceries are also not operating here. We were not prepared for a situation like this and have not stocked up for such a time. The administration must find out a way and streamline the items of daily use without any delay,” said the city president of CWA, whose house lies in the same sector.

