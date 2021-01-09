7-month pregnant rape victim dies of septicemia: Police

The post-mortem report stated septicemia to be the cause of death.

A 17-year-old mentally challenged woman, who was seven-month pregnant after being allegedly raped by her neighbour, died of septicemia at a hospital in Bareilly district on Friday.

The post-mortem report stated septicemia to be the cause of death. Her viscera has been preserved for further examinations, said a police officer.

The woman fell unconscious on Thursday, following which she was taken to a nearby health centre. Doctors then referred her to the woman’s hospital in the district.

“The woman was not in a good condition and was unconscious when she was brought to the hospital. As her condition kept deteriorating, we referred her to the district hospital,” said Dr Alka Sharma, Chief Medical Superintendent, Woman Hospital.

Additional Director and Superintendent-in-chief, Bareilly district hospital, Subodh Sharma, said: “It was a case of septicemia. Her kidney, liver, lungs and other parts of the body were found to be affected. During treatment, the woman and her baby both died.”

The police officer said the woman’s pregnancy was a result of “sexual assault”.

According to police, in December last year, the woman’s father took the girl to the hospital after her baby bump became visible and she was vomiting regularly. The doctors confirmed her pregnancy. The girl then told her father that their 32-year-old married neighbour allegedly used to sexually abuse her in the field, they said, adding that her mother is also mentally challenged.

Police said on December 4, the woman’s father got an FIR lodged against the accused on charges of rape and under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The accused was arrested after two days. On January 3, police filed the chargesheet against the accused who is currently lodged in jail.