7 lakh joined BJP between July and Aug 20: party’s Punjab vice-president

SEVEN LAKH new members joined the BJP in Punjab between July and August 20 this year, taking the total membership to 30 lakh by the time their active membership drive ended, according to Jeevan Gupta, state BJP vice-president and in-charge of the membership drive. Gupta further claimed that this time, they had seen a rise in membership in rural areas, where had they had had little reach until now. “We have been identified as a party of urban people, but our recent drive has broken these myths as well. We got huge response from rural areas,” he said.

The membership drive had hit a roadblock in Lambi — the constituency of SAD leader and former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal — in July-end when block president of BJP Kulwant Singh was stopped from carrying out a drive by SAD leaders. An audio conversation regarding the same had also gone viral wherein SAD leaders were purportedly heard asking him to conduct the drive somewhere else and not in “Badal saab’s area”. Gupta said, “We were nil or less than 100 in Lambi area earlier and in a month-long drive, we enrolled 5,000 members. People voluntarily enrolled with us, though there was some controversy as well.”

He went on to say, “Till 2015, we were at 23 lakh and the next membership drive was to be carried out in 2018. Instead we carried it out a year later in 2019. We had a plan to only add up to 2 lakh, but our response was overwhelming. The active drive ended on August 20, but workers will still be reaching out to people in villages and urban areas till January 2020. We have 22,000 booths in the state and 33 organisational districts. Earlier we used to take mobile numbers and PIN codes as a record of the membership drive whosoever used to give us a missed call.

But this year, it is being done more efficiently. We also asking for the person’s constituency and if possible their ID proof as well. The details are being compiled and being sent to the constituency in-charges so they can tap on those persons who gave missed calls to our call centre. This idea is to stay connected with those voters.”

Explaining a surge in the rural vote bank, Gupta said, “In Ludhiana district we enrolled around 30,000 new members from six urban constituencies this time while from three rural constituencies of Jagraon, Mullanpur and Raikot, 25,000 new members were enrolled. We never crossed 5,000 members in these areas earlier. Likewise, in Sangur urban and rural constituencies, 25,000 new members were added. The party got less than 10,000 members in these areas in the 2015 membership drive. In Mansa, our workers are going to villages to enroll people. In Gurdaspur’s rural areas, 30,000 new members were added.”

He further said, “In Fazilka rural as well, 10,000 new members have been added. Many callers had filled online forms but for the few who made calls but could not fill forms, members reached out to them after getting their details over phone and filled their forms.”

Subodh Verma, Fazilka district president told The Indian Express, “Now that camps are over, we are reaching out to masses at the booth level. There are 4-5 members at each booth who divide houses among them and hence are individually reaching out to them. This is also generating a huge response. I think it will add more numbers by January end.”

Asked what could be the reason behind the projected rise in membership, Gupta said, “The fan following of PM Narendra Modi is a big factor for this response. It has started catching up in rural areas too. The PM’s scheme for farmers in which Rs 6,000 per annum is coming in their accounts and Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya Yojna are getting popular among masses. Though Punjab delayed in introducing this scheme, it was started two months ago finally. Punishment to Sajjan Kumar in 1984 massacre is also a big reason that rural voters are getting inclined to BJP.”

He added, “The day of abrogation of Article 370, a total of 1 crore new members had joined BJP across the country.”

BJP sources said that after 5-6 months, they will also be sending alerts related to the NDA government’s schemes on mobile numbers those persons who gave missed calls for online membership.”