7 killed, 39 hurt in bus-truck collision in UP’s Fatehpur

Seven persons were killed and 39 injured when a bus and a truck collided at Mohar village in Fatehpur district Sunday. The injured, including the drivers of the two vehicles, were initially rushed to a district hospital from where doctors referred the seriously injured people to Kanpur, police said.

“At around 11.30 am, police were informed that a bus carrying passengers collided with a truck on National Highway 2. A team rushed to the spot and with the help of local residents took the injured people to a district hospital,” Abhishek Tiwari, Bindki (Fatehpur) Circle Officer, said.

“The driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle after one of its tyres burst. It collided with the bus coming from the opposite direction and both the vehicles overturned. The truck was loaded with sand and was on its way to Kanpur,” said Tiwari, adding that the truck driver, Ram Singh, was also injured and is undergoing treatment at a district hospital. SHO Jay prakash Upadhyay said that the identity of the bus driver is yet to be ascertained.

“Seven persons died in the accident. The injured people are still undergoing treatment. The police have seized the truck and lodged an FIR against the driver,” Tiwari added.