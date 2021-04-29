7 held in Ahmedabad for selling antibiotics as remdesivir

The accused were charging Rs 12,000 for each dose, said the police. (File photo)

As many as seven persons were arrested and 133 vials of duplicate remdesivir injections, a crucial medicine needed for Covid-19 treatment, were seized by the Ahmedabad Police’s Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) in a major bust of a racket involved in sale of fake remdesivir injections in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

According to police, the accused were allegedly involved in selling of antibiotics as remdesivir vials by printing fake stickers of Hetero and Jubliant Companies, two pharmaceutical giants in India that produce the crucial drug. The accused were charging Rs 12,000 for each dose, said the police. Police have also seized Rs 21.04 lakh in cash which the accused procured after selling these fake drugs.

The accused were identified as Jay alias Sunny Thakur (21), resident of Sabarmati, Sunpreet alias Sunny Singh (21), resident of New Ranip, Raj Vohra (23), a resident of Paldi, Nitesh Joshi (31), a resident of Naroda, Shakti Singh Rawat (32), a resident of Kochrab, Paril Patel from Paldi and Dishant Malviya from Vadodara.

“We had received a tip that on Wednesday afternoon, an accused named Sunpreet will be arriving at a shop near Zundal circle in Ahmedabad with 20 vials of remdesivir which he will hand over to another accused Jay Thakur. A trap was set and both the accused were held. Sunpreet told us that he procured the drug from one Raj Vohra from Paldi and a raid was conducted at his residence in Paldi. We found there 10 more vials from his place and he told us that he procured them from one Nitesh Joshi who is currently staying at Hyatt Hotel in Vastrapur. Then a team conducted a raid at Hyatt Hotel and found 103 vials of remdesivir injections and cash Rs 21.04 lakh,” said a senior official of Ahmedabad DCB.

Nitesh Joshi and Shakti Singh Rawat were arrested from the hotel room, said the police.

However upon checking the vials, police found that they did not contain remdesivir drug but Piperacillin and Tazobactam antibiotics in them.

“Upon investigation,we found that the entire syndicate is being run by one Vivek Maheshwari from Vadodara who is the owner of Maheshwari Pharmaceutical and Surgical company. Maheshwari and his friend Dishant Malviya had purchased 100 injection doses of Piperacillin and Tazobactam from a pharma company in Changodar in Ahmedabad and the bill was made on Maheshwari Pharma company. Then another accomplice Paril Patel was given the task of printing stickers of Hetero and Jubliant companies and prepare fake small boxes of remdesivir,” said the official.

Police said that Vivek Maheshwari is absconding.

The accused were booked under IPC sections 308 for attempt to commit culpable homicide, 420 for fraud, 274 for adulteration of drug, 275 for sale of adulterated drug and sections of the Disaster Management Act and Essential Commodities Act.