UP: 7 held for stealing clothes off bodies & selling them

Police claimed that the accused Praveen, Ashish and Rishabh Jain hailed from the same family and worked as cloth dealers in the Baraut area of the district.

Baghpat police arrested seven people for allegedly stealing clothes and items from dead bodies from the local crematorium. Police claimed that the accused Praveen, Ashish and Rishabh Jain hailed from the same family and worked as cloth dealers in the Baraut area of the district.

“We had received complaints that some people were stealing clothes and items from the local crematorium. Locals alleged that some cloth dealers were involved, who would sell the stolen items as brand new. We carried out raids and found hundreds of such items from the possession of the accused,” said Alok Singh II, CO Baraut.

The accused would wash the shrouds, sarees and other clothes taken off the bodies. The items were then packaged featuring the name of a Gwalior-based brand, said police.

Police have recovered 520 shrouds, 127 kurtas, 140 shirts, 34 loincloths, 52 sarees and 12 shawls allegedly stolen from people, who died due to both Covid and non-Covid complications.

The other accused include Shravan Kumar Sharma, Raju Sharma, Ishwar Sharma, Bablu and Shah Rukh Khan.