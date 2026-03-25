7 empowered groups to devise strategies to tackle war impact

These groups were constituted by the Cabinet Secretariat on Monday, a day after PM Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee.

The Centre has set up seven Empowered Groups (EGs) of Secretaries to monitor and assess the impact of the West Asia conflict and take necessary remedial measures to mitigate adverse effects of any disruption, The Indian Express has learnt.

These groups were constituted by the Cabinet Secretariat on Monday, a day after PM Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security to review the “global situation” and directed that a team of ministers and secretaries be created for a “whole of Government approach”, said sources.

These groups are on lines of the EGs constituted in 2020 to formulate the government’s response during the Covid-19 pandemic.